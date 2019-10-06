AEGON (NYSE:AEG) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

AEGON (NYSE:AEG) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AEGON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Citigroup upgraded shares of AEGON from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.38.

Shares of AEGON stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,328,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,666,748. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.67. AEGON has a fifty-two week low of $3.69 and a fifty-two week high of $6.56. The firm has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a PE ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.31.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in AEGON in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in AEGON by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 501,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after buying an additional 93,668 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in AEGON by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 946,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,687,000 after buying an additional 271,529 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in AEGON by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 168,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 13,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in AEGON by 7,249.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 73,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 72,499 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.23% of the company’s stock.

About AEGON

Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services worldwide. It offers life, accident, and health insurance; property and casualty insurance; home and car insurance; individual investment accounts; annuities; retirement plan services; stable value solutions; retail and institutional investment management solutions; savings products; group pensions; mortgage loans; and bank accounts.

