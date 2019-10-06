Aegeus (AEG) Price Up 17.5% Over Last Week

Aegeus (CURRENCY:AEG) traded down 18.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. Aegeus has a market capitalization of $34,500.00 and approximately $2,523.00 worth of Aegeus was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Aegeus has traded 17.5% higher against the US dollar. One Aegeus coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Crex24, CryptoBridge and Graviex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003220 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012704 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.33 or 0.00192495 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $81.83 or 0.01027458 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000740 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00027706 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00090470 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Aegeus

Aegeus’ total supply is 40,572,503 coins and its circulating supply is 36,071,567 coins. The Reddit community for Aegeus is /r/Aegeus_Coin_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aegeus’ official Twitter account is @Aegeus_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aegeus’ official website is aegeus.io

Aegeus Coin Trading

Aegeus can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Graviex, Crex24 and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aegeus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aegeus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aegeus using one of the exchanges listed above.

