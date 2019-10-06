AdCoin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $3.00 (ACC)

AdCoin (CURRENCY:ACC) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 6th. AdCoin has a market cap of $20,944.00 and approximately $3.00 worth of AdCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, AdCoin has traded 8.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One AdCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24, Cryptopia and CoinExchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Footy Cash (XFT) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 201.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000818 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyancoin (NYAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

GlobalCoin (GLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000040 BTC.

AdCoin Profile

AdCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 18th, 2017. AdCoin’s total supply is 32,832,125 coins and its circulating supply is 16,340,472 coins. AdCoin’s official website is www.getadcoin.com . AdCoin’s official Twitter account is @theadcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling AdCoin

AdCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AdCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AdCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

