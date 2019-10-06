Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) Lifted to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ACOR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Acorda Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Acorda Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $7.00 target price on shares of Acorda Therapeutics and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Acorda Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Acorda Therapeutics from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.73.

Shares of Acorda Therapeutics stock opened at $2.92 on Wednesday. Acorda Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.27 and a 1 year high of $21.63. The firm has a market cap of $140.48 million, a PE ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 3.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.71.

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $50.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.83 million. Acorda Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 25.94% and a negative return on equity of 6.18%. The business’s revenue was down 67.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Acorda Therapeutics will post -3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 171.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 36,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 23,336 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 14,124 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 3,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Acorda Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $134,000.

About Acorda Therapeutics

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); and Selincro, an orally administered drug for the treatment of alcohol dependence in Europe.

