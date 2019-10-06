ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $514.55 Million

Equities research analysts expect ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) to announce sales of $514.55 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for ACCO Brands’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $525.00 million and the lowest is $502.20 million. ACCO Brands posted sales of $507.30 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that ACCO Brands will report full year sales of $1.97 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.94 billion to $1.99 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.95 billion to $2.03 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover ACCO Brands.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. ACCO Brands had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The company had revenue of $518.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $493.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ACCO. ValuEngine raised shares of ACCO Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. TheStreet raised shares of ACCO Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ACCO Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of ACCO Brands in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ACCO Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

In related news, CEO Boris Elisman sold 182,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total transaction of $1,725,929.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,192,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,264,532.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ralph Paul Hargrow sold 19,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $189,781.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 139,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,324,689.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 304,539 shares of company stock worth $2,876,810. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in ACCO Brands by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,941,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,693,000 after acquiring an additional 104,622 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in ACCO Brands by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,119,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,424,000 after acquiring an additional 243,404 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in ACCO Brands by 784.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,592,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,272,000 after buying an additional 3,186,129 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its stake in ACCO Brands by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 3,218,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,553,000 after buying an additional 51,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in ACCO Brands by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,238,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,621,000 after buying an additional 30,572 shares in the last quarter. 91.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ACCO traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 394,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,453. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.62. ACCO Brands has a one year low of $6.07 and a one year high of $11.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $945.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.05%.

ACCO Brands

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer and business products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company offers school notebooks, calendars, janitorial supplies, and whiteboards; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines, as well as related consumable supplies; writing instruments; stapling and punching products; do-it-yourself tools; and computer accessories and others used in schools, homes, and businesses.

