Abyss Token Price Up 2.3% Over Last Week (ABYSS)

Abyss Token (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. Abyss Token has a total market capitalization of $2.40 million and $69,019.00 worth of Abyss Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Abyss Token has traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Abyss Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0105 or 0.00000132 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, Kyber Network, DDEX and HitBTC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Abyss Token alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00038188 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00006932 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $434.12 or 0.05434191 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000431 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000292 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0866 or 0.00001084 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Abyss Token Profile

Abyss Token (ABYSS) is a token. Its launch date was November 29th, 2017. Abyss Token’s total supply is 508,628,132 tokens and its circulating supply is 228,009,117 tokens. Abyss Token’s official message board is medium.com/theabyss . The Reddit community for Abyss Token is /r/theabyssplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Abyss Token’s official Twitter account is @theabyss . The official website for Abyss Token is www.theabyss.com

Buying and Selling Abyss Token

Abyss Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ZBG, Bilaxy, Hotbit, HitBTC, Indodax, Sistemkoin, Kyber Network, YoBit, DDEX, CoinPlace, BitForex, IDEX, Ethfinex, CoinBene and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Abyss Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Abyss Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Abyss Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Abyss Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.