AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aaon Inc. is a manufacturer of air-conditioning and heating equipment consisting of rooftop units, chillers, air-handling units, condensing units and coils. Its products serve the new construction and replacement markets. The Company has successfully gained market share through its semi-custom product lines, which offer the customer value, quality, function, serviceability and efficiency. “

Get AAON alerts:

Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of AAON from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. AAON currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.50.

Shares of AAON stock traded up $1.25 on Wednesday, hitting $45.29. 102,639 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 176,604. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 55.91 and a beta of 0.97. AAON has a twelve month low of $31.55 and a twelve month high of $53.27.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $119.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.42 million. AAON had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 19.78%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AAON will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AAON news, VP Rony D. Gadiwalla sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.38, for a total value of $201,520.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,608,834.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Scott M. Asbjornson sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.90, for a total transaction of $1,047,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 869,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,376,423.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 22.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in AAON by 1.8% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 12,130 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in AAON by 4.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,903 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in AAON by 1.9% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,037 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in AAON by 2.8% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,411 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in AAON by 0.8% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 63,056 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. 72.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AAON

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. It offers rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, self-contained units, and coils.

See Also: Buy Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AAON (AAON)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AAON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.