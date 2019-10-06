9,851 Shares in Four Corners Property Trust Inc (NYSE:FCPT) Acquired by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Four Corners Property Trust Inc (NYSE:FCPT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 37.8% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $128,000. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Four Corners Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Four Corners Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Four Corners Property Trust in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Four Corners Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.40.

Shares of FCPT stock opened at $28.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 3.77. Four Corners Property Trust Inc has a fifty-two week low of $24.71 and a fifty-two week high of $29.85.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $39.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.64 million. Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 48.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Four Corners Property Trust Inc will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.2875 dividend. This is an increase from Four Corners Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. Four Corners Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 81.56%.

Four Corners Property Trust Profile

FCPT is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio primarily by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and food industry.

