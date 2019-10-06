9,638 Shares in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Bought by River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 9,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC raised its holdings in United States Steel by 448.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 9,008 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in United States Steel by 26.5% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in United States Steel by 12.3% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 861,031 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,182,000 after acquiring an additional 94,000 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in United States Steel by 4.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 102,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 4,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in United States Steel by 348.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 71,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 55,868 shares in the last quarter. 60.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:X opened at $10.77 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.74. United States Steel Co. has a 1 year low of $10.16 and a 1 year high of $29.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 2.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 3.04.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. United States Steel had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 19.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that United States Steel Co. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 13th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.73%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered United States Steel from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on United States Steel from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Barclays started coverage on United States Steel in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Vertical Group upgraded United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded United States Steel from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.70.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

