8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) Rating Lowered to Buy at ValuEngine

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on EGHT. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $27.00 target price (up from $22.50) on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. B. Riley cut shares of 8X8 from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $17.50 to $18.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. BidaskClub cut shares of 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Dougherty & Co upgraded shares of 8X8 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. 8X8 presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.65.

NYSE EGHT traded down $0.29 on Wednesday, hitting $19.91. The stock had a trading volume of 3,644,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,279,930. 8X8 has a 52-week low of $15.13 and a 52-week high of $26.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a current ratio of 4.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.86 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.33 and a 200-day moving average of $23.46.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.15. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 29.41% and a negative return on equity of 34.10%. The business had revenue of $96.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that 8X8 will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Dejan Deklich sold 7,593 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.60, for a total transaction of $171,601.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,072.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vikram Verma bought 3,060 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.99 per share, for a total transaction of $73,409.40. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,111.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGHT. Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 2,849.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 4,238,543 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,094,842 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,021,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $241,514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002,790 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 3,167,976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187,093 shares during the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 8X8 during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,733,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,311,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,701,000 after purchasing an additional 749,520 shares during the last quarter. 87.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

8×8, Inc provides cloud-based, enterprise-class software solutions. The Company’s solutions are delivered through Software as a Service (SaaS) business model. Its segments include Americas and Europe. Its software platform brings together cloud, mobile, collaboration, video and data science technologies.

