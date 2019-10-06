$84.61 Million in Sales Expected for Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) to post $84.61 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Consumer Portfolio Services’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $83.52 million and the highest is $85.70 million. Consumer Portfolio Services reported sales of $95.63 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Consumer Portfolio Services will report full-year sales of $342.46 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $339.06 million to $345.85 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $315.05 million, with estimates ranging from $293.58 million to $336.51 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Consumer Portfolio Services.

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $86.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.93 million. Consumer Portfolio Services had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 5.07%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CPSS shares. ValuEngine lowered Consumer Portfolio Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Consumer Portfolio Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th.

NASDAQ CPSS traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $3.36. The stock had a trading volume of 2,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,749. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 12.64, a current ratio of 12.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.62. Consumer Portfolio Services has a 12-month low of $2.99 and a 12-month high of $4.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in Consumer Portfolio Services by 490.6% in the second quarter. Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 2,766,706 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,513,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298,242 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Consumer Portfolio Services by 18.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 759,535 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 116,290 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Consumer Portfolio Services by 4.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 658,270 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after purchasing an additional 28,006 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Consumer Portfolio Services by 8.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 352,909 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 26,302 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Consumer Portfolio Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 47.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It purchases and services retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans. The company, through its automobile contract purchases, offers indirect financing to the customers of dealers with limited credit histories, low incomes, or past credit problems.

