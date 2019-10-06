$740.18 Million in Sales Expected for Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) to post $740.18 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $758.53 million and the lowest is $728.90 million. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock reported sales of $719.36 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Woodward, Inc.Common Stock will report full year sales of $2.90 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.89 billion to $2.92 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.98 billion to $3.16 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Woodward, Inc.Common Stock.

Get Woodward Inc.Common Stock alerts:

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $752.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.59 million. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wood & Company restated a “sell” rating on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in a research report on Monday, August 26th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Barrington Research set a $119.00 target price on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective (down previously from $118.00) on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.75.

NASDAQ WWD traded up $0.76 on Monday, reaching $106.56. 120,369 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 419,904. The firm has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $106.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.48. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has a fifty-two week low of $68.40 and a fifty-two week high of $119.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a $0.162 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.88%.

In other Woodward, Inc.Common Stock news, Director Mary L. Petrovich sold 3,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.23, for a total value of $383,561.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,015 shares in the company, valued at $644,988.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert F. Weber, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.32, for a total transaction of $1,083,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,959,420.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,577 shares of company stock valued at $3,592,562. Insiders own 4.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veritable L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock during the second quarter worth about $200,000. Chilton Investment Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 4.6% during the second quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 50,480 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,712,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 63.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 5,505 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 1.1% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,591,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 13.7% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 182,840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,690,000 after purchasing an additional 22,025 shares in the last quarter. 73.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Woodward, Inc.Common Stock

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, motors, and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

Featured Article: What is the float in trading stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (WWD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Inc.Common Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward Inc.Common Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.