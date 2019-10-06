$520.60 Million in Sales Expected for The Carlyle Group LP (NASDAQ:CG) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that The Carlyle Group LP (NASDAQ:CG) will announce sales of $520.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for The Carlyle Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $509.81 million and the highest estimate coming in at $536.10 million. The Carlyle Group posted sales of $679.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 23.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Carlyle Group will report full-year sales of $2.07 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.05 billion to $2.10 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.53 billion to $2.93 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow The Carlyle Group.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.21. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $550.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The Carlyle Group’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

CG has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on The Carlyle Group from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised The Carlyle Group to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $11.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Barclays initiated coverage on The Carlyle Group in a research note on Monday, August 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub raised The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.17.

The Carlyle Group stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 457,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,275,105. The Carlyle Group has a fifty-two week low of $15.09 and a fifty-two week high of $27.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.69.

In other news, CFO Curtis L. Buser sold 80,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total transaction of $1,836,705.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 530,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,117,994.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Pamela L. Bentley sold 13,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total value of $303,950.70. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 133,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,054,131. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,004,829 shares of company stock valued at $93,349,143 in the last 90 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in The Carlyle Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Carlyle Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in The Carlyle Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Element Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Carlyle Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, BigSur Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Carlyle Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.28% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group L.P. is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

