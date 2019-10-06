$50.79 Million in Sales Expected for Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE:VCRA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE:VCRA) will post sales of $50.79 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Vocera Communications’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $50.33 million and the highest estimate coming in at $51.30 million. Vocera Communications reported sales of $47.82 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Vocera Communications will report full year sales of $185.64 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $184.60 million to $187.55 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $212.08 million, with estimates ranging from $206.70 million to $217.57 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Vocera Communications.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.06. Vocera Communications had a negative net margin of 10.15% and a negative return on equity of 8.62%. The business had revenue of $44.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VCRA. Oppenheimer set a $36.00 target price on Vocera Communications and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $34.00 target price on Vocera Communications and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $36.00 target price on Vocera Communications and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Guggenheim set a $31.00 target price on Vocera Communications and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Citigroup set a $28.00 target price on Vocera Communications and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.60.

Shares of NYSE VCRA traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.19. 219,488 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 452,532. Vocera Communications has a 52 week low of $21.14 and a 52 week high of $42.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 4.36. The company has a market cap of $748.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -142.29 and a beta of 0.35.

In related news, Director Sharon O’keefe sold 4,000 shares of Vocera Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.60, for a total value of $118,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Douglas Alan Carlen sold 3,000 shares of Vocera Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total value of $71,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 75,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,819,401.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,000 shares of company stock worth $268,950. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VCRA. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vocera Communications by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,351,367 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $75,056,000 after purchasing an additional 555,964 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Vocera Communications by 1,557,172.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 513,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,255,000 after purchasing an additional 513,867 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Vocera Communications by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,021,966 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $32,621,000 after purchasing an additional 343,023 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vocera Communications by 572.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 274,801 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $8,772,000 after purchasing an additional 233,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in Vocera Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,904,000.

About Vocera Communications

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, energy, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrated with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

