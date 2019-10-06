$396.32 Million in Sales Expected for Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (NASDAQ:KALU) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (NASDAQ:KALU) to announce $396.32 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Kaiser Aluminum’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $385.20 million to $414.00 million. Kaiser Aluminum posted sales of $393.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Kaiser Aluminum will report full-year sales of $1.57 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.61 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $1.74 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Kaiser Aluminum.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.07. Kaiser Aluminum had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The company had revenue of $375.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KALU. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kaiser Aluminum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:KALU traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $98.00. 71,189 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,372. Kaiser Aluminum has a 52 week low of $83.29 and a 52 week high of $114.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 3.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.45. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 1.07.

In other Kaiser Aluminum news, COO Keith Harvey sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Melinda C. Ellsworth sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $57,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,350 shares of company stock valued at $3,153,460. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 124.0% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 6,807 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 6.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 698,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,149,000 after buying an additional 43,146 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 0.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,486,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $242,693,000 after purchasing an additional 19,066 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum during the second quarter worth approximately $1,408,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 11.0% during the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 352,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,047,000 after purchasing an additional 34,969 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

Kaiser Aluminum Company Profile

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications.

