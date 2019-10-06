$35.63 Million in Sales Expected for Cedar Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:CDR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Cedar Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:CDR) will announce $35.63 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Cedar Realty Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $35.85 million and the lowest is $35.32 million. Cedar Realty Trust reported sales of $36.17 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Cedar Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $144.38 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $143.42 million to $144.97 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $145.34 million, with estimates ranging from $144.33 million to $147.61 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cedar Realty Trust.

Get Cedar Realty Trust alerts:

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $35.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.77 million. Cedar Realty Trust had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 4.86%.

CDR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Compass Point initiated coverage on Cedar Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Cedar Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Cedar Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.

In related news, CFO Philip Mays sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.01, for a total transaction of $75,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 609,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,833,162.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDR. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Cedar Realty Trust by 180.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 11,502 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Cedar Realty Trust by 126.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 47,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 26,403 shares during the period. AJO LP lifted its position in Cedar Realty Trust by 4.3% during the first quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,235,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,200,000 after buying an additional 50,988 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Cedar Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Cedar Realty Trust by 7.7% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 62,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 4,495 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDR traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.83. 172,315 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 342,975. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $251.93 million, a PE ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.92. Cedar Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $2.19 and a fifty-two week high of $4.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.83.

About Cedar Realty Trust

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, DC to Boston. The Company's portfolio (excluding properties treated as "held for sale") comprises 58 properties, with approximately 8.7 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Recommended Story: What is a Stop Order?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cedar Realty Trust (CDR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.