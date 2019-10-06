$3.46 Earnings Per Share Expected for Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) to report $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Lear’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.25 and the highest is $3.63. Lear posted earnings of $4.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Lear will report full-year earnings of $14.94 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.55 to $15.25. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $15.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.00 to $17.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Lear.

Get Lear alerts:

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The auto parts company reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.82 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 23.18% and a net margin of 4.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.95 earnings per share.

LEA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Longbow Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Lear in a research note on Sunday, June 30th. TheStreet lowered Lear from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Barclays decreased their target price on Lear from $117.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Lear from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Buckingham Research lowered Lear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LEA. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Lear by 2.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 297,013 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,308,000 after purchasing an additional 7,750 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Lear in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,154,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lear by 17.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,862 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in Lear by 1.2% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 14,685 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lear by 16.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 37,169 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,044,000 after purchasing an additional 5,231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LEA traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $109.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 393,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,004. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.02, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $115.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.80. Lear has a fifty-two week low of $105.10 and a fifty-two week high of $160.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Lear’s payout ratio is 16.47%.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles; and heating and cooling systems.

See Also: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lear (LEA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.