$3.27 Billion in Sales Expected for Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) to announce sales of $3.27 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Jacobs Engineering Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.18 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.34 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group reported sales of $4.14 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group will report full year sales of $12.61 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.53 billion to $12.69 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $13.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.10 billion to $14.06 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Jacobs Engineering Group.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:JEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.15. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 5.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. Jacobs Engineering Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jacobs Engineering Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jacobs Engineering Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.81.

Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock traded up $1.81 on Wednesday, hitting $89.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 523,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,101,508. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. Jacobs Engineering Group has a 1 year low of $55.17 and a 1 year high of $94.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $89.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.86. The company has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.21%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JEC. Monarch Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,527 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,939 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 4,042 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 3,432 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,033 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides technical, professional, and construction services. The company's Aerospace, Technology, Environmental and Nuclear segment offers scientific, engineering, construction, nuclear, environmental, and technical support services to the aerospace, defense, technical, and automotive industries.

