$26.36 Million in Sales Expected for Antares Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ATRS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Antares Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ATRS) to announce $26.36 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Antares Pharma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $24.60 million to $27.30 million. Antares Pharma posted sales of $17.87 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Antares Pharma will report full-year sales of $108.05 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $106.20 million to $109.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $155.99 million, with estimates ranging from $140.70 million to $165.47 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Antares Pharma.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. Antares Pharma had a negative net margin of 4.03% and a negative return on equity of 9.67%. The firm had revenue of $28.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.66 million.

Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of Antares Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Antares Pharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.04.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Antares Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Antares Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Antares Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC boosted its stake in Antares Pharma by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Antares Pharma by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 18,530 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 4,680 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATRS traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.36. The company had a trading volume of 291,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 990,007. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Antares Pharma has a 52 week low of $2.53 and a 52 week high of $3.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.10. The stock has a market cap of $547.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.00 and a beta of 0.82.

Antares Pharma, Inc focuses on developing and commercializing self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies worldwide. The company's injection products include OTREXUP that comprises of pre-filled methotrexate syringe and VIBEX self-injection system to enable rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and psoriasis patients to self-inject methotrexate at home; XYOSTED for the treatment of testosterone deficiency in adult males; Sumatriptan Injection USP for the acute treatment of migraine and cluster headache in adults.

