$2.97 Billion in Sales Expected for Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) will announce sales of $2.97 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Adobe’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.96 billion to $2.98 billion. Adobe posted sales of $2.46 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, December 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Adobe will report full-year sales of $11.15 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.14 billion to $11.17 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $13.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.83 billion to $13.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Adobe.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 17th. The software company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.08. Adobe had a net margin of 26.10% and a return on equity of 30.49%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ADBE. Canaccord Genuity set a $320.00 price target on shares of Adobe and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $325.00 price target on shares of Adobe and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Stephens set a $327.00 price target on shares of Adobe and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $335.00 to $322.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $329.00 to $318.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $302.65.

NASDAQ ADBE traded up $4.56 on Thursday, hitting $276.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,337,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,546,934. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Adobe has a 1-year low of $204.95 and a 1-year high of $313.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $281.19 and its 200 day moving average is $282.98. The firm has a market cap of $131.86 billion, a PE ratio of 49.90, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.09.

In other news, EVP Ann Lewnes sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.13, for a total transaction of $921,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,832 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.36, for a total transaction of $859,115.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,832 shares of company stock valued at $3,471,486. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RDA Financial Network increased its stake in Adobe by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 3,899 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 43.9% during the second quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 9,273 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 41.6% during the first quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 5,957 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 17.2% during the second quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 32.3% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,185 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

