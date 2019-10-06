$2.34 Billion in Sales Expected for J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) will announce $2.34 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for J B Hunt Transport Services’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.38 billion and the lowest is $2.28 billion. J B Hunt Transport Services posted sales of $2.21 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, October 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that J B Hunt Transport Services will report full year sales of $9.15 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.01 billion to $9.20 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $9.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.53 billion to $10.05 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for J B Hunt Transport Services.

Get J B Hunt Transport Services alerts:

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. J B Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 29.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered J B Hunt Transport Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $95.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Citigroup set a $120.00 target price on J B Hunt Transport Services and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine lowered J B Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Loop Capital lowered J B Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on J B Hunt Transport Services from $110.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. J B Hunt Transport Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.00.

In other J B Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.07, for a total transaction of $118,884.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $806,826.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Earl Wayne Garrison sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total value of $5,564,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,608,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,060,935.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,126 shares of company stock valued at $8,971,721 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in J B Hunt Transport Services by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,549,237 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,512,766,000 after purchasing an additional 6,466,645 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in J B Hunt Transport Services by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,146,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $927,510,000 after purchasing an additional 119,590 shares in the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C boosted its stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 4,209,332 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $384,775,000 after buying an additional 706,693 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,049,886 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $410,212,000 after buying an additional 1,529,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,626,291 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $148,660,000 after buying an additional 89,524 shares during the last quarter. 73.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:JBHT traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $108.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 441,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 840,202. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $108.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.96. J B Hunt Transport Services has a fifty-two week low of $83.64 and a fifty-two week high of $121.74.

About J B Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

Featured Story: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on J B Hunt Transport Services (JBHT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for J B Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J B Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.