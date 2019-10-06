$2.22 Earnings Per Share Expected for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) will post earnings per share of $2.22 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Hasbro’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.34 and the lowest is $2.13. Hasbro reported earnings per share of $1.93 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hasbro will report full year earnings of $4.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.65 to $5.01. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.95 to $5.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Hasbro.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.27. Hasbro had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 30.92%. The business had revenue of $984.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.91 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HAS shares. Argus raised shares of Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. SunTrust Banks set a $118.00 target price on shares of Hasbro and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $130.00 target price on shares of Hasbro and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Hasbro from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Hasbro from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.69.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hasbro during the second quarter worth $32,243,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its position in Hasbro by 16.7% during the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 44,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,743,000 after purchasing an additional 6,421 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP boosted its position in Hasbro by 125.0% during the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 69,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,950,000 after purchasing an additional 38,880 shares during the period. Cleararc Capital Inc. bought a new position in Hasbro during the first quarter worth $238,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Hasbro by 13.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,553,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,949 shares during the period. 86.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAS traded up $1.64 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $118.24. The stock had a trading volume of 389,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,092,230. Hasbro has a 12 month low of $76.84 and a 12 month high of $126.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.74. The company has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.71, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.65%.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

