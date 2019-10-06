$19.83 Million in Sales Expected for Recro Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:REPH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Recro Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:REPH) will report $19.83 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Recro Pharma’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $21.88 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $18.70 million. Recro Pharma reported sales of $18.28 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Recro Pharma will report full-year sales of $93.82 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $92.50 million to $95.75 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $102.14 million, with estimates ranging from $96.60 million to $105.32 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Recro Pharma.

Get Recro Pharma alerts:

Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $31.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.06 million.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on REPH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Recro Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. BidaskClub lowered Recro Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 31st. ValuEngine lowered Recro Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $20.00 price objective on Recro Pharma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.70.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Recro Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Recro Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Recro Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Recro Pharma by 153.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,895 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 7,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Recro Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $152,000. Institutional investors own 60.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Recro Pharma stock traded up $0.41 on Monday, hitting $11.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,029. Recro Pharma has a 1 year low of $5.53 and a 1 year high of $12.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.81. The company has a market capitalization of $264.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.73 and a beta of -0.50.

Recro Pharma Company Profile

Recro Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for hospital and related acute care settings. The company operates in two segments, Acute Care, and Contract Development and Manufacturing. Its lead product candidate includes injectable meloxicam, which completed pivotal phase III clinical trials for the treatment of post-operative pain.

See Also: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Recro Pharma (REPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Recro Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recro Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.