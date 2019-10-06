$146.65 Million in Sales Expected for Caesarstone Ltd (NASDAQ:CSTE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Caesarstone Ltd (NASDAQ:CSTE) to announce $146.65 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Caesarstone’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $146.17 million and the highest is $147.12 million. Caesarstone reported sales of $147.69 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Caesarstone will report full-year sales of $558.48 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $558.38 million to $558.58 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $581.86 million, with estimates ranging from $581.38 million to $582.34 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Caesarstone.

Get Caesarstone alerts:

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The construction company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. Caesarstone had a return on equity of 3.80% and a net margin of 3.20%. The company had revenue of $141.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. Caesarstone’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CSTE shares. BidaskClub raised Caesarstone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 14th. ValuEngine cut Caesarstone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Caesarstone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Caesarstone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caesarstone currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.33.

NASDAQ:CSTE traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.48. The stock had a trading volume of 65,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,556. Caesarstone has a one year low of $12.49 and a one year high of $17.95. The company has a market capitalization of $565.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.56 and a 200 day moving average of $15.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Caesarstone by 233.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,683 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Caesarstone by 505.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,772 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 3,984 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in Caesarstone by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 5,667 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Caesarstone by 116.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,694 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 3,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Caesarstone during the 1st quarter valued at $132,000. 45.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caesarstone Company Profile

Caesarstone Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered quartz surfaces under the Caesarstone brand in the United States, Australia, Canada, Israel, Europe, and internationally. Its engineered quartz slabs are used as countertops in residential kitchens, as well as serve the renovation and remodeling market.

Read More: Depreciation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Caesarstone (CSTE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Caesarstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesarstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.