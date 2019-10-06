$1.82 Billion in Sales Expected for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) will post $1.82 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Cintas’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.82 billion and the highest is $1.83 billion. Cintas reported sales of $1.72 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cintas will report full year sales of $7.32 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.30 billion to $7.33 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $7.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.70 billion to $7.79 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cintas.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The business services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.17. Cintas had a return on equity of 28.61% and a net margin of 13.18%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. Cintas’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CTAS shares. BidaskClub downgraded Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cintas in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Cintas from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Nomura raised their price objective on Cintas from $217.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Cintas from $267.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $261.80.

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS traded up $4.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $262.86. The company had a trading volume of 385,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 747,592. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $259.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $236.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.04. Cintas has a 12 month low of $155.98 and a 12 month high of $270.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.00.

In related news, insider Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 4,888 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.79, for a total transaction of $1,274,741.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 69,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,008,331.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas E. Frooman sold 5,373 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.79, for a total value of $1,401,224.67. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 127,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,283,062.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cintas during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Cintas during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Cintas during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Cintas during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cintas by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 235 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 66.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

