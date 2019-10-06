1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on FLWS. Noble Financial set a $25.00 price target on shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. DA Davidson set a $25.00 price target on shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.67.

NASDAQ FLWS traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,636. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.08. The stock has a market cap of $930.12 million, a P/E ratio of 28.06 and a beta of 1.57. 1-800-Flowers.Com has a 52 week low of $10.07 and a 52 week high of $21.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. 1-800-Flowers.Com had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The firm had revenue of $259.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that 1-800-Flowers.Com will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total transaction of $499,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 943,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,838,260.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,830,750. Insiders own 64.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $196,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $251,000. 38.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gourmet food and floral gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet Wire Service. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

