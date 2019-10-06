$1.73 Earnings Per Share Expected for SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG) will report earnings of $1.73 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for SL Green Realty’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.71 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.76. SL Green Realty posted earnings of $1.69 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 16th.

On average, analysts expect that SL Green Realty will report full year earnings of $6.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.79 to $6.99. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $6.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.84 to $7.33. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow SL Green Realty.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $244.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.61 million. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 19.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.69 EPS.

SLG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on SL Green Realty from $84.50 to $78.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Citigroup lowered their target price on SL Green Realty from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird set a $92.00 price objective on SL Green Realty and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SL Green Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Scotiabank cut SL Green Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SL Green Realty has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.76.

In related news, Director Edwin T. Burton III sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $567,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,652. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 40.4% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the second quarter valued at about $125,000. Frontier Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the second quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the second quarter valued at about $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SLG traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $80.47. 678,007 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 658,080. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. SL Green Realty has a 52 week low of $75.46 and a 52 week high of $97.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.10.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.36%.

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and New York City's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of March 31, 2019, SL Green held interests in 96 Manhattan buildings totaling 46.4 million square feet.

