$1.18 Billion in Sales Expected for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) will report sales of $1.18 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Moody’s’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.17 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.19 billion. Moody’s reported sales of $1.08 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Moody’s will report full year sales of $4.69 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.64 billion to $4.72 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $4.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.80 billion to $5.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Moody’s.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 266.42% and a net margin of 27.66%. Moody’s’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share.

Several analysts have weighed in on MCO shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Moody’s from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Argus upped their target price on Moody’s to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Moody’s from $214.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group upped their target price on Moody’s from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Moody’s in a report on Sunday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moody’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.09.

In related news, insider Mark Almeida sold 27,236 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.06, for a total transaction of $5,639,486.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Fauber sold 3,721 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.71, for a total value of $791,493.91. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,291,335.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,457 shares of company stock worth $8,027,655. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in Moody’s by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 6,406,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,160,205,000 after buying an additional 230,386 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Moody’s by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,583,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $829,991,000 after buying an additional 620,741 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Moody’s by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,115,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $413,121,000 after buying an additional 274,515 shares during the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD boosted its stake in Moody’s by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 2,044,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $399,247,000 after buying an additional 21,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Moody’s by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,936,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $378,232,000 after buying an additional 121,443 shares during the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moody’s stock traded up $4.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $203.56. The stock had a trading volume of 511,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 890,001. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.04, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.55, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.24. Moody’s has a 1-year low of $129.26 and a 1-year high of $222.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $212.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.21.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is currently 27.06%.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

