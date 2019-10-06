$1.03 Billion in Sales Expected for Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) This Quarter

Analysts expect Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) to post $1.03 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Amdocs’ earnings. Amdocs reported sales of $1.00 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Amdocs will report full year sales of $4.09 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.08 billion to $4.09 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $4.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.20 billion to $4.27 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Amdocs.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.08. Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. Amdocs’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. BidaskClub upgraded Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Amdocs from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Amdocs during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 110.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 905 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Amdocs during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 56.2% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,098 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amdocs during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Institutional investors own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

DOX stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.44. The company had a trading volume of 444,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 880,008. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.67. The company has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.39. Amdocs has a 52 week low of $52.60 and a 52 week high of $67.57.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is 30.48%.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, pay TV, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers amdocsONE a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support, as well as consumer experience and monetization, media and digital, enterprise and connected society, service-driven network, and services and agile operation solutions.

