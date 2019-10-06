0xcert One Day Trading Volume Hits $57,130.00 (ZXC)

0xcert (CURRENCY:ZXC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 5th. 0xcert has a market cap of $273,249.00 and $57,130.00 worth of 0xcert was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 0xcert token can currently be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges including Bilaxy, Hotbit, BitForex and IDEX. In the last week, 0xcert has traded 15.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get 0xcert alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00038701 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00006779 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $439.47 or 0.05423644 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000437 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000284 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0902 or 0.00001113 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000163 BTC.

0xcert Profile

0xcert is a token. It launched on July 9th, 2018. 0xcert’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 332,736,325 tokens. The Reddit community for 0xcert is /r/0xcert and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for 0xcert is medium.com/0xcert . The official website for 0xcert is 0xcert.org . 0xcert’s official Twitter account is @0xcert and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling 0xcert

0xcert can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Hotbit, BitForex and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xcert directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0xcert should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 0xcert using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 0xcert Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 0xcert and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.