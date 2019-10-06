0xBitcoin (0xBTC) Price Tops $0.13 on Exchanges

0xBitcoin (CURRENCY:0xBTC) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 6th. 0xBitcoin has a market capitalization of $668,062.00 and $895,309.00 worth of 0xBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 0xBitcoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00001616 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox, IDEX and Hotbit. During the last seven days, 0xBitcoin has traded up 1.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get 0xBitcoin alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00038141 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00006938 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $434.33 or 0.05449932 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000430 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000281 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001083 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000100 BTC.

About 0xBitcoin

0xBitcoin (0xBTC) is a token. It launched on February 7th, 2018. 0xBitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,984 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,136,400 tokens. The Reddit community for 0xBitcoin is /r/0xbitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0xBitcoin’s official website is 0xbitcoin.org . 0xBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @0xbitcoin_ERC20 . 0xBitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@0xBitcoin

0xBitcoin Token Trading

0xBitcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, IDEX and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xBitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0xBitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 0xBitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 0xBitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 0xBitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.