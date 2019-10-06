-$0.19 Earnings Per Share Expected for ENDRA Life Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:NDRA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that ENDRA Life Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:NDRA) will post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for ENDRA Life Sciences’ earnings. ENDRA Life Sciences posted earnings per share of ($0.63) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 69.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that ENDRA Life Sciences will report full year earnings of ($1.06) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.31) to ($0.81). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.73) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.91) to ($0.55). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover ENDRA Life Sciences.

Get ENDRA Life Sciences alerts:

ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.03).

NDRA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Dougherty & Co initiated coverage on ENDRA Life Sciences in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded ENDRA Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on ENDRA Life Sciences in a research note on Monday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NDRA stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,317. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.56. ENDRA Life Sciences has a 52 week low of $0.90 and a 52 week high of $5.75. The company has a market cap of $7.16 million, a PE ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.24.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ENDRA Life Sciences stock. ICM Asset Management Inc. WA increased its position in ENDRA Life Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:NDRA) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 696,201 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,875 shares during the period. ENDRA Life Sciences accounts for approximately 0.9% of ICM Asset Management Inc. WA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. ICM Asset Management Inc. WA owned about 10.50% of ENDRA Life Sciences worth $1,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 16.45% of the company’s stock.

ENDRA Life Sciences Company Profile

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc develops medical imaging technology based on the thermos-acoustic effect that improves the sensitivity and specificity of clinical ultrasound. It offers diagnostic imaging technologies, such as computed tomography, magnetic resonance imaging, and ultrasound that allow physicians to look inside a person's body to guide treatment or gather information about medical conditions, such as broken bones, cancers, signs of heart disease, or internal bleeding.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ENDRA Life Sciences (NDRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ENDRA Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENDRA Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.