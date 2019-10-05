Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.58 Billion

Analysts expect Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) to post $1.58 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Zoetis’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.57 billion and the highest is $1.59 billion. Zoetis posted sales of $1.48 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Zoetis will report full-year sales of $6.24 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.23 billion to $6.27 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $6.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.62 billion to $6.72 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Zoetis.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.08. Zoetis had a return on equity of 72.86% and a net margin of 22.74%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Zoetis’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Monday, September 9th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Zoetis from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Argus set a $140.00 target price on Zoetis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $140.00 target price on Zoetis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.19.

Shares of ZTS traded up $2.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $127.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,471,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,110,754. Zoetis has a 12 month low of $78.90 and a 12 month high of $130.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.35 billion, a PE ratio of 40.59, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 4.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $124.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.98.

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,463 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.99, for a total value of $562,293.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,181,608.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Clinton A. Jr. Lewis sold 6,123 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.09, for a total value of $692,450.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,293,969.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,332 shares of company stock valued at $4,163,091. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 306.5% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 198.8% in the 2nd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 156.5% in the 2nd quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. 90.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

