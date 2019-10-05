ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James set a $6.50 price target on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. BidaskClub cut shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. ZIOPHARM Oncology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.25.

NASDAQ ZIOP traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.21. 813,443 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,784,911. ZIOPHARM Oncology has a 52-week low of $1.56 and a 52-week high of $7.25. The firm has a market cap of $690.84 million, a PE ratio of -8.77 and a beta of 2.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.33 and a quick ratio of 6.33.

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that ZIOPHARM Oncology will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ZIOPHARM Oncology in the second quarter worth about $528,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 36.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,125 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 8,340 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 17.1% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 22,182 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 3,246 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in ZIOPHARM Oncology in the second quarter worth about $386,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ZIOPHARM Oncology in the second quarter worth about $4,051,000. 43.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ZIOPHARM Oncology

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of immuno-oncology therapies for treating heterogenous solid tumors and unknown antigens. The company develops two immuno-oncology platform technologies, including Sleeping Beauty (SB), which is based on the genetic engineering of immune cells using a non-viral transposon/transposase system to reprogram T-cells outside of the body for infusion; and Controlled IL-12, which delivers interleukin 12 or IL-12, a master regular of the immune system, in a controlled and safe manner to focus the patient's immune system to attack cancer cells.

