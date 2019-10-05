Zeusshield Price Tops $0.0005 (ZSC)

Zeusshield (CURRENCY:ZSC) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 5th. One Zeusshield token can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, LBank and Gate.io. Zeusshield has a market cap of $579,902.00 and approximately $8,730.00 worth of Zeusshield was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Zeusshield has traded 17.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Zeusshield alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003128 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012419 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.63 or 0.00192858 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $83.36 or 0.01028716 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000729 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00024430 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00090629 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Zeusshield Token Profile

Zeusshield was first traded on September 19th, 2017. Zeusshield’s total supply is 5,642,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,245,022,016 tokens. Zeusshield’s official Twitter account is @zeusshield and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zeusshield is zsc.io

Buying and Selling Zeusshield

Zeusshield can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, LBank and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeusshield directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zeusshield should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zeusshield using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zeusshield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zeusshield and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.