ZelCash Price Tops $0.0516 on Major Exchanges (ZEL)

ZelCash (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 5th. ZelCash has a total market capitalization of $4.05 million and approximately $3.16 million worth of ZelCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ZelCash has traded down 13.8% against the US dollar. One ZelCash coin can now be bought for $0.0516 or 0.00000633 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre, Trade Satoshi and STEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.75 or 0.00866460 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00033687 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.29 or 0.00211759 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000765 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005970 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00071889 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001951 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004248 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000013 BTC.

ZelCash Profile

ZelCash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It launched on January 31st, 2018. ZelCash’s total supply is 78,543,050 coins. ZelCash’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash. ZelCash’s official website is zel.cash. The Reddit community for ZelCash is /r/zelcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ZelCash

ZelCash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, TradeOgre and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZelCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZelCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZelCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

