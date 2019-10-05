Zalando (FRA:ZAL) PT Set at €35.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €35.00 ($40.70) target price on Zalando (FRA:ZAL) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.00 ($32.56) price objective on Zalando and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays set a €51.00 ($59.30) target price on Zalando and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Macquarie set a €55.00 ($63.95) target price on Zalando and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank set a €42.00 ($48.84) target price on Zalando and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Independent Research set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on Zalando and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Zalando presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €41.39 ($48.13).

Shares of ZAL stock opened at €41.30 ($48.02) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €42.84 and a 200 day moving average price of €39.94. Zalando has a 12 month low of €36.33 ($42.24) and a 12 month high of €49.86 ($57.98).

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt am main, and Cologne.

