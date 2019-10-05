Zagg (NASDAQ:ZAGG) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Zagg (NASDAQ:ZAGG) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zagg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Zagg from $17.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

Get Zagg alerts:

Shares of ZAGG traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.95. The stock had a trading volume of 344,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,803. Zagg has a 1 year low of $5.26 and a 1 year high of $14.45. The firm has a market cap of $171.28 million, a PE ratio of 4.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.15 and its 200 day moving average is $7.15.

Zagg (NASDAQ:ZAGG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). Zagg had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The business had revenue of $106.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zagg will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZAGG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Zagg by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,896,725 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,549,000 after purchasing an additional 11,077 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Zagg by 9,137.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,635 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 5,574 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zagg by 34.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 4,819 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Zagg by 71.3% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 14,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zagg by 20.6% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 43,371 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 7,394 shares during the last quarter. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zagg Company Profile

ZAGG Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes mobile tech accessories for smartphones and tablets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers screen protection products; protective cases to protect device-specific mobile devices and tablets; power management products for tablets, smartphones, smartwatches, cameras, and other electronic mobile devices; power stations, wireless chargers, car and wall chargers, portable power products, and power wallets; earbuds, headphones, and speakers; and device specific keyboards and device agnostic keyboards under the ZAGG, InvisibleShield, mophie, IFROGZ, BRAVEN, Gear4, and HALO brands.

Featured Article: Ex-Dividend

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Zagg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zagg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.