Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Systemax (NYSE:SYX) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Systemax (NYSE:SYX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Systemax Inc. is a direct marketer of brand name and private label products, including personal desktop computers, notebook computers, computer related products, and industrial products, in North America and Europe. The Company assembles its own PCs and sell them under the trademarks Systemax, Tiger and Ultra. In addition, they market and sell computers manufactured by other leading companies. The Company’s multi-faceted marketing plan features Internet, relationship marketing, and inbound catalog sales. “

Shares of NYSE SYX traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.35. The stock had a trading volume of 33,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,537. The company has a market capitalization of $826.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 0.09. Systemax has a 1-year low of $18.49 and a 1-year high of $34.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.40.

Systemax (NYSE:SYX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $248.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.65 million. Systemax had a return on equity of 25.61% and a net margin of 23.14%. Systemax’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Systemax will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in Systemax by 248.0% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 13,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 23,308 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Systemax during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,767,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Systemax during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $504,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Systemax by 674.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 34,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Systemax during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 29.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Systemax Company Profile

Systemax Inc operates as a direct marketer of brand name and private label industrial and business equipment and supplies in North America. It sells a range of maintenance, repair, and operation products, including storage and shelving, material handling, janitorial and maintenance products, furniture and office products, workbenches and shop desks, HVAC/R and fans, safety and security products, outdoor and grounds maintenance products, tools and instruments, and office and school supplies.

