Zacks Investment Research Upgrades StoneCastle Financial (NASDAQ:BANX) to “Hold”

StoneCastle Financial (NASDAQ:BANX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “StoneCastle Financial Corp. is a closed-end investment company. It invests in community banks located throughout the United States. The Company’s primary investment objective is to provide stockholders with current income, and to a lesser extent, capital appreciation, through preferred equity, subordinated debt and common equity investments predominantly in U.S. domiciled community banks. StoneCastle Financial Corp. is based in United States. “

StoneCastle Financial stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.17. 8,186 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,280. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.81 and its 200-day moving average is $21.77. StoneCastle Financial has a 12 month low of $16.75 and a 12 month high of $22.46. The stock has a market cap of $144.43 million, a P/E ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 0.43.

StoneCastle Financial (NASDAQ:BANX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The investment management company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. The firm had revenue of $4.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 million. As a group, research analysts predict that StoneCastle Financial will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in StoneCastle Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in StoneCastle Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,175,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in StoneCastle Financial by 2.7% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 138,106 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,011,000 after buying an additional 3,646 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in StoneCastle Financial by 0.5% during the second quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. now owns 169,168 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,689,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its stake in StoneCastle Financial by 1.1% during the second quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 284,392 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,201,000 after buying an additional 3,185 shares during the last quarter. 26.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

StoneCastle Financial Company Profile

StoneCastle Financial Corp. is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by StoneCastle Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across the banking sector. It invests in dividend paying growth and value stocks of companies.

