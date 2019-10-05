Zacks Investment Research Upgrades SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) to Buy

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $11.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.28% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “SilverBow Resources, Inc. engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its primarily project includes the Eagle Ford wells, Burr Ferry, South Bearhead Creek and Lake Washington fields. SilverBow Resources, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, TX. “

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on SBOW. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of SilverBow Resources in a research report on Sunday, September 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of SilverBow Resources from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th.

Shares of SBOW traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.46. 29,031 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,016. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.20. The company has a market cap of $107.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. SilverBow Resources has a 1 year low of $7.40 and a 1 year high of $29.87.

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $5.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $4.21. SilverBow Resources had a net margin of 48.20% and a return on equity of 50.63%. The company had revenue of $74.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SilverBow Resources will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SilverBow Resources by 19.7% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 45,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 7,467 shares during the last quarter. Price Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SilverBow Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in shares of SilverBow Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of SilverBow Resources by 13.7% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 30,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DW Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of SilverBow Resources by 1.8% during the first quarter. DW Partners LP now owns 1,852,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,613,000 after buying an additional 32,702 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

SilverBow Resources Company Profile

SilverBow Resources, Inc, an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas from the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved reserves of 1,345 MMcfe. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.

