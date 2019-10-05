Zacks Investment Research Upgrades H. Lundbeck A/S- (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) to Hold

H. Lundbeck A/S- (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “H. Lundbeck A/S is an international pharmaceutical company engaged in the research and development, production, marketing and sale of pharmaceuticals across the world. Its products are targeted at disorders like depression and anxiety, schizophrenia, insomnia, Huntington’s, epilepsies, Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s diseases. The Company is involved in the development of new and improved drugs for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. H. Lundbeck A/S is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark. “

Get H. Lundbeck A/S- alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised H. Lundbeck A/S- from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

Shares of HLUYY stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $32.30. The stock had a trading volume of 499 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,260. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.59, a PEG ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 0.03. H. Lundbeck A/S- has a twelve month low of $31.35 and a twelve month high of $64.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.69 and its 200 day moving average is $39.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

About H. Lundbeck A/S-

H. Lundbeck A/S engages in the research, development, production, and sale of pharmaceuticals for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's principal products include Abilify Maintena for schizophrenia; Brintellix/Trintellix to treat depression; Northera for treating symptomatic neurogenic orthostatic hypotension; Onfi for Lennox-Gastaut syndrome; and Rexulti to treat depression/schizophrenia.

Featured Story: What are the components of an earnings report?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on H. Lundbeck A/S- (HLUYY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for H. Lundbeck A/S- Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H. Lundbeck A/S- and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.