Zacks Investment Research Upgrades DelMar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DMPI) to “Hold”

DelMar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DMPI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is involved in developing drug for orphan cancer indications. DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

Get DelMar Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Dawson James restated a “buy” rating on shares of DelMar Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of DelMar Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of DelMar Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Shares of DelMar Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,461. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.16. DelMar Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.45 and a one year high of $7.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 million, a P/E ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.25.

DelMar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DMPI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.59). Research analysts anticipate that DelMar Pharmaceuticals will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DelMar Pharmaceuticals

DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage drug development company, focuses on developing and commercializing anti-cancer therapies to treat cancer patients who have failed to respond to modern therapy. Its product candidate includes VAL-083, a DNA-targeting agent, which is in Phase II clinical study for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM), as well as other solid tumors, including ovarian cancer.

Featured Story: Federal Reserve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DelMar Pharmaceuticals (DMPI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DelMar Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DelMar Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.