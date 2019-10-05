Zacks Investment Research Reiterates Sell Rating for China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH)

China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by Zacks Investment Research in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “China Southern Airlines is one of the leading air transportation enterprises in China, especially in passenger volume and the total amount of tax and profit for the past three years. 27% market share in 1996 made it the biggest airlines in China. With the head office in Guangzhou, the southern entrance into China, it has branch fleet bases in the provinces of Henan, Hubei, Hunan, Hainan and the Special Economic Zone of Shenzhen. It is also the 60% shareholder of four regional airlines – Xiamen Airlines, Shantou Airlines, Guangxi Airlines and Zhuhai Airlines. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ZNH. UBS Group raised China Southern Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut China Southern Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised China Southern Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. ValuEngine raised China Southern Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised China Southern Airlines from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Shares of NYSE ZNH traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.61. 10,413 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,199. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.20. China Southern Airlines has a one year low of $25.45 and a one year high of $52.34.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in China Southern Airlines by 349.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 737 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in China Southern Airlines by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in China Southern Airlines by 330.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in China Southern Airlines by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,624 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in China Southern Airlines by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 26,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 3,309 shares during the period. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

China Southern Airlines Company Limited provides airlines transportation services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Airline Transportation Operations and Other Segments. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, and other extended transportation services.

