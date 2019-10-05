Zacks Investment Research Lowers Temenos (OTCMKTS:TMNSF) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Temenos (OTCMKTS:TMNSF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Temenos Group AG provides software for bank and financial institutions. It operates primarily in Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East. Temenos Group AG is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland. “

Get Temenos alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Temenos from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th.

Shares of TMNSF remained flat at $$170.74 during trading hours on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $169.07 and a 200-day moving average of $164.02. Temenos has a 1 year low of $111.00 and a 1 year high of $200.00.

Temenos Company Profile

Temenos AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells integrated banking software systems primarily to banking and other financial services institutions worldwide. The company provides core banking platform for financial institutions; analytics solutions; Front Office, an integrated, role-specific, and multi-channel solution that supports banks daily interactions and long term relationships with their retail, corporate, mass affluent, and HNW customers; and breaking channels solutions, which enables its clients to deliver products and services for various business line through self-service and assisted channels for bank staff and customers.

Read More: What is Cost of Capital?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Temenos (TMNSF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Temenos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Temenos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.