Zacks Investment Research Lowers Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DELTA APPAREL is a vertical manufacturer of knitwear products for the entire family. Our company purchases cotton direct from the field and through a stringently controlled process produces finished apparel for the domestic and international market place. The products we manufacture are sold under our brands of Delta Pro-Weight, Delta Magnum Weight, Healthknit and Quail Hollow Sportswear. In addition, Delta Apparel, Inc. also produces finished products for America’s leading retailers, corporate industry programs and sports licensed apparel marketers. “

Separately, Roth Capital upgraded Delta Apparel from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

DLA stock opened at $23.42 on Tuesday. Delta Apparel has a twelve month low of $16.11 and a twelve month high of $24.99.

Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The textile maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $119.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.14 million.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Delta Apparel during the first quarter worth $65,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Delta Apparel by 84.2% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,728 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 4,903 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Delta Apparel in the second quarter worth $342,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Delta Apparel by 25.0% in the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Delta Apparel by 62.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 23,053 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 8,850 shares during the last quarter.

About Delta Apparel

Delta Apparel, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and markets a portfolio of lifestyle active wear apparel and related accessory products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Delta Group and Salt Life Group. It markets, distributes, manufactures, and sells unembellished knit apparel under the Soffe, Delta Platinum, Delta Pro Weight, and Delta Magnum Weight brands to various large licensed screen printers and small independent businesses.

