Zacks Investment Research Lowers CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company. CVB’s principal business is to serve as a holding company for the Bank, Community, Ventures, and for other banking or banking related subsidiaries which the Company may establish or acquire. Through its network of banking offices, the Bank emphasizes personalized service combined with offering a full range of banking and trust services to businesses, professionals and individuals located in the service areas of its offices. “

CVBF has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine raised CVB Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut CVB Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, BidaskClub raised CVB Financial from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.33.

NASDAQ:CVBF traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $20.32. 404,675 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 579,890. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.09. CVB Financial has a 52 week low of $19.21 and a 52 week high of $23.51.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $129.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.72 million. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 37.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CVB Financial will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.06%.

In other news, CEO Christopher D. Myers sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total value of $101,384.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,059,436.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of CVB Financial by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,150,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,027 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of CVB Financial by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,497,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,521,000 after purchasing an additional 78,717 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of CVB Financial by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,229,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,929,000 after purchasing an additional 32,510 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of CVB Financial by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,220,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,696,000 after purchasing an additional 43,418 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CVB Financial by 69.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,247,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,229,000 after purchasing an additional 510,413 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

About CVB Financial

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank that provides banking and financial products and services. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

