Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) to Hold

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tenable Holdings, Inc. is a provider of Cyber Exposure solutions, which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Tenable’s enterprise software platform enables broad visibility into an organization’s cyber exposure across the modern attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate technical data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank set a $38.00 price target on shares of Tenable and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Tenable in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $38.00 price target on shares of Tenable and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Nomura set a $29.00 price target on shares of Tenable and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Tenable in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Tenable has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.90.

Tenable stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.46. 666,780 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 724,524. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.67. Tenable has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $37.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -16.51 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.17. Tenable had a negative net margin of 26.92% and a negative return on equity of 65.80%. The business had revenue of $85.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. Tenable’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tenable will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO John Negron sold 32,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.77, for a total value of $965,054.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John C. Huffard, Jr. sold 15,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.73, for a total transaction of $494,988.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 110,183 shares of company stock worth $3,035,508. Insiders own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sylebra Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of Tenable by 29.3% in the second quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 2,554,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,894,000 after purchasing an additional 579,265 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tenable by 24.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,404,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,622,000 after purchasing an additional 477,242 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tenable by 20.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,204,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,925,000 after purchasing an additional 373,458 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Tenable by 3,652.8% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,093,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vista Equity Partners Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tenable by 40.1% in the second quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 1,023,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,211,000 after purchasing an additional 292,706 shares in the last quarter. 52.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate vulnerability data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk.

