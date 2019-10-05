Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) to Sell

Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sunworks, Inc. provides solar power solutions. The company focused on the design, installation and management of solar power systems for commercial, agricultural and residential customers. Sunworks, Inc., formerly known as Solar3D, Inc., is based in Roseville, United States. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on SUNW. Chardan Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sunworks in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sunworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 31st.

NASDAQ SUNW traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.63. 21,413 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,407. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Sunworks has a 12-month low of $1.74 and a 12-month high of $13.79. The firm has a market cap of $11.52 million, a P/E ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 2.92.

Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sunworks had a negative net margin of 10.45% and a negative return on equity of 57.74%. The business had revenue of $18.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that Sunworks will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SUNW. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sunworks by 392.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,143,273 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 910,982 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sunworks by 113.3% during the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,066,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after acquiring an additional 566,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sunworks by 124.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 61,826 shares during the last quarter. 81.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sunworks

Sunworks, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides photo voltaic based power systems for the agricultural, commercial, industrial, and residential markets in California, Nevada, Oregon, and Washington, the United States. The company also designs, arranges, finances, integrates, installs, and manages systems ranging in size from 2 kilowatt for residential loads to multi megawatt systems for larger commercial projects.

