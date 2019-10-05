Zacks Investment Research Downgrades KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE) to Sell

KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. provides oilfield services focused on completion, intervention and production activities for the wells. The company’s shale basins primarily include the Permian, Eagle Ford, Rockies, Bakken, Marcellus, Utica and MidCon. KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. is based in FL, United States. “

Shares of KLXE stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.73. The company had a trading volume of 205,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,845. KLX Energy Services has a 12 month low of $8.22 and a 12 month high of $36.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.31 and its 200 day moving average is $19.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.28.

KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.17). KLX Energy Services had a negative net margin of 1.13% and a positive return on equity of 10.08%. The company had revenue of $164.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.05 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that KLX Energy Services will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Amin J. Khoury acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.85 per share, for a total transaction of $1,185,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore L. Weise acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.50 per share, for a total transaction of $28,500.00. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 226,276 shares of company stock worth $2,642,603. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLXE. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in KLX Energy Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in KLX Energy Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in KLX Energy Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,585,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in KLX Energy Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $867,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in KLX Energy Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $282,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

About KLX Energy Services

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc provides completion, intervention, and production services and products to the onshore oil and gas producing regions of the United States. It offers a range of technical services, and related tools and equipment to companies engaged in the exploration and development of North American onshore conventional and unconventional oil and natural gas reserves.

